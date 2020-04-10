UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Confirms 311 COVID-19 Cases, Total Surpasses 2,200 - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 311 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 2,203, the Health Ministry said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Ukraine has registered 311 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 2,203, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Moreover, the country reported 12 COVID-19 fatalities over the given period, and the overall death toll increased to 69.

"As of April 10, 09:00 [06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 2,203 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 69 patients died and 61 fully recovered. Over the past day, 311 new cases were detected," the ministry wrote on the official Facebook page.

According to the ministry, the northern Chernihiv region is the most affected with 366 cases of the coronavirus, followed by Kiev with 348 cases.

