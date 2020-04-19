Ukraine Confirms 343 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Rises to 5,449 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Ukraine has registered 343 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country has climbed to 5,449, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"As of April 19, 09:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 5,449 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 141 patients died and 347 fully recovered. Over the past day, 343 new cases were registered," the ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

At the same time, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Kiev alone has increased by 31 to 801, four of whom were doctors, Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said, adding that one patient had died.

According to Klichko, there is a 10-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy among the COVID-19 patients. Five people were hospitalized. Others are staying in self-isolation under medical supervision.

In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 cases among the Ukrainian armed forces personnel has increased by three to 32 over the past 24 hours, according to the military's press service. It added that two people had died and two recovered.

In late March, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.