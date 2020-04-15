Ukraine Confirms 392 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Surpasses 3,700 - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 392 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country climbed to 3,764, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Ukraine has registered 392 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country climbed to 3,764, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of April 15, 09:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 3,764 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 108 patients died and 143 fully recovered.

Over the past day, 392 new cases were registered," the ministry wrote on its official Facebook page.

The biggest number of COVID-19 cases was registered in Kiev, with 612. A total of 589 cases of the disease were reported in the northern Chernivtsi region, 356 in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and 287 in the Ternopil region.

The number of COVID-19 cases among the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel has increased to 23, according to the military's press service.