UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Confirms 483 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:25 PM

Ukraine Confirms 483 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

The number of people with the new coronavirus infection in Ukraine has reached 17,330 as health authorities have confirmed 483 new cases over the past 24 hours, mostly in the country's north, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of people with the new coronavirus infection in Ukraine has reached 17,330 as health authorities have confirmed 483 new cases over the past 24 hours, mostly in the country's north, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 483 people fell ill, including 48 children and 142 health workers. We have hospitalized 168 people. New fatalities count 20, while recoveries count 330 patients. In general, over the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine, 17,330 people fell ill, including 1,220 children and 3,420 health workers," Stepanov said at a briefing.

Of the newly confirmed 483 cases, 84 were detected in the northern Chernihiv region, 47 in the northwestern Volyn region, and 56 in the capital city of Kiev, also in the country's north.

Total recoveries in Ukraine count 4,473 patients, according to Stepanov.

�In Georgia, the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased from 665 to 671 in the 24-hour period to Friday, the government's COVID-19 monitoring service said on its website.

This includes 12 fatalities, 393 recoveries, 3,873 people in quarantine, 404 people under medical surveillance and three Georgian returnees from abroad.

According to the Georgian health authorities, there are children, women, medical personnel, law enforcement and employees of the Central Bank among the infected individuals.

�Neighboring Armenia has the highest COVID-19 toll in the region so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 184 new cases have been confirmed, taking the total to 4,044, according to the Armenian government's COVID-19 response center.

The death toll has increased by three to a total of 52 fatalities, and a total of 1,666 people have recovered, as stated on the center's website.

Patients undergoing active treatment from the coronavirus infection in Armenia currently count 2,304.

The country has so far conducted 37,476 tests.

Related Topics

Ukraine Bank Armenia Chernihiv Kiev Georgia Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in Au ..

46 seconds ago

UN Security Council Offline Summit to Be Held When ..

4 minutes ago

UAE State Minister Says Oil Market Shows Signs of ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Not Expecting New Unfriendly Moves From Wes ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Government Not Concealing Information on C ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Slams US Ac ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.