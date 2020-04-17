Ukraine Confirms 501 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Surpasses 4,600 - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 501 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country climbed to 4,662, the Health Ministry said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Ukraine has registered 501 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country climbed to 4,662, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"As of April 17, 09:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 4,662 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 125 patients died and 246 fully recovered.

Over the past day, 501 new cases were registered," the ministry said on its official Facebook account.

The biggest number of COVID-19 cases � 759 � was registered in Chernivtsi region. A total of 705 cases of the disease were reported in Kiev, 427 in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and 353 in the Ternopil region.

To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 145,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.