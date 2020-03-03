UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus Infection In Man Returning From Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:58 PM

Ukraine announced its first case of coronavirus infection in a man who returned from Italy, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Ukraine announced its first case of coronavirus infection in a man who returned from Italy, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Tuesday.

"Yesterday, I told you that there are four suspected cases [of COVID-19], these suspicions were confirmed for one person," Lyashko said in a televised statement.

Lyashko added that epidemiologists are working with people that came into contact with the infected person.

