Ukraine Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection in Man Returning From Italy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Ukraine announced its first case of coronavirus infection in a man who returned from Italy, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Tuesday.

"Yesterday, I told you that there are four suspected cases [of COVID-19], these suspicions were confirmed for one person," Lyashko said in a televised statement.

Lyashko added that epidemiologists are working with people that came into contact with the infected person.