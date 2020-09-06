UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Confirms Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Related Deaths - Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Ukraine has registered 2,107 new coronavirus cases, down from a record 2,836 on Saturday, and 35 related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Sunday.

Updated data takes the cumulative tally to 135,894 cases and 2,846 deaths.

The number of recoveries has increased by 578 to 62,227 over the given period.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a briefing on Sunday that over 8,700 children and nearly 12,000 health workers have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Kiev registered most of the new cases ” 240. The capital is followed by the Lviv region with 188 cases and the Ivano-Frankivsk region with 176 cases.

