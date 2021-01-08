(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office confirmed on Friday that Ukraine received the tablet used by the crew of Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing aircraft that was downed by the Iranian military after takeoff from the Tehran airport back in January 2020.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said that Kiev received from Tehran a draft technical report on the incident.

"In December 2020, Iran handed a tablet found at the air accident scene over to Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukraine has received for analysis the draft of a final report on UIA's plane crash in Tehran that was prepared for the Iranian side in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation," the prosecutor general's office said.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova wrote on her Facebook account that the information contained in the tablet was already examined.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.