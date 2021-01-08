UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Confirms Receipt Of Tablet From Plane Downed In Iran - Prosecutor General's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine Confirms Receipt of Tablet From Plane Downed in Iran - Prosecutor General's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office confirmed on Friday that Ukraine received the tablet used by the crew of Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing aircraft that was downed by the Iranian military after takeoff from the Tehran airport back in January 2020.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said that Kiev received from Tehran a draft technical report on the incident.

"In December 2020, Iran handed a tablet found at the air accident scene over to Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukraine has received for analysis the draft of a final report on UIA's plane crash in Tehran that was prepared for the Iranian side in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation," the prosecutor general's office said.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova wrote on her Facebook account that the information contained in the tablet was already examined.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Facebook France Died Germany Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Sweden January July December 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

29 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

16 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

16 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

16 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

16 minutes ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.