Ukraine Confirms Record 2,836 New COVID-19 Cases - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Ukraine has confirmed a record 2,836 new coronavirus cases and 50 related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Saturday.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 133,787 and the overall coronavirus-related death toll to 2,811.

The Kharkiv region accounts for most of the new cases, as 380 cases have been recorded there. It is followed by Kiev with 315 new cases and the Ternopil region with 226 new cases.

More Stories From World

