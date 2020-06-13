UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Confirms Record High 753 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sat 13th June 2020

Ukraine has registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Ukraine has registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"According to the public health center, on June 13 ... there are 30,506 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 880 were fatal, 13,976 patients recovered. Over the day, 753 new cases were recorded," the response center said in a statement.

According to the health authorities, as many as 479,111 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll has risen by 10 over the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries has increased by 169.

Despite the upward trend, the Ukrainian authorities are not planning to tighten lockdown again, according to Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

At the same time, the regulatory authorities have been instructed to significantly strengthen control over compliance by businesses with anti-epidemiological standards, with enterprises having been recommended to change the work schedule to unload public transport during rush hours, Liashko added.

In mid-March, Ukraine introduced a nationwide quarantine for a month and subsequently extended it for several times. The Ukrainian government decided to relax coronavirus-related restrictions starting May 11.

