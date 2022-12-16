Ukraine Conflict Can Drag On for Years Amid Potential Battlefield Stalemate - Reports

The conflict in Ukraine will likely drag on for months or even years as neither side stands ready to negotiate and the situation on the battlefield heads to a potential stalemate, Politico reported on Friday, citing European officials.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine will likely drag on for months or even years as neither side stands ready to negotiate and the situation on the battlefield heads to a potential stalemate, Politico reported on Friday, citing European officials.

According to NATO, the situation is not conducive to negotiations given that Moscow and Kiev are both optimistic about their chances to gain ground in the coming months, the report said.

However, other officials said they believe neither side currently has the resources for a quick win, coupled with a lack of motivation to end the conflict and a continual supply of weapons to Ukraine by the collective West, the report said.

In addition, the political cost for the Russian leadership to end its special military operation in Ukraine would be unacceptably high, the report said.

The most likely scenario is a murky one, where the conflict will end in some kind of stalemate or even frozen conflict, the report cited a senior European diplomat as saying.

On Thursday, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said again that the only way to end the conflict would be for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.