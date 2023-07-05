Open Menu

Ukraine Conflict Cannot End With Kiev's Counteroffensive - Romania's Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Ukraine Conflict Cannot End With Kiev's Counteroffensive - Romania's Prime Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that Europe knows it is impossible to end the Ukraine conflict with the counteroffensive, as has been illustrated by the events.

"Unfortunately, the conflict will be a long one. I think we could have hoped that this conflict would end with the counteroffensive. However, unfortunately, we know that it is not possible. Open data does not give us confidence in this," Ciolacu told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, with the latter being the Primary focus.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia regions in June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe German Vehicles Berlin Donetsk Turkish Lira June

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

7 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

7 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

7 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

7 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

7 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

7 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

7 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

8 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

7 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

7 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

7 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

7 hours ago

More Stories From World