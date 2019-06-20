UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Conflict Could Be Resolved Only Through Direct Dialogue - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:39 PM

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine cannot be resolved effectively without direct dialogue and the implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Kiev authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The conflict in Eastern Ukraine cannot be resolved effectively without direct dialogue and the implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Kiev authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"I have already spoken about solving the problems of Donbas ... but I can say it again.

Without direct dialogue, without the implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Ukrainian authorities, this problem cannot be solved effectively," Putin told reporters after his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.

"We want to give the new Ukrainian leadership a chance to finally enter the trajectory of solving the problem, not aggravating these issues," Putin added.

