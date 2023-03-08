UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Conflict Escalation To One With West Poses Risk Not Faced In Decades - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 09:59 PM

The United States assesses that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict to a military confrontation between Russia and the colective West poses a risk that the world has not seen in decades, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its "Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community" report on Wednesday

"Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine is a tectonic event that is reshaping Russia's relationships with the West and China, and more broadly in ways that are unfolding and remain highly uncertain," the report said. "Escalation of the conflict to a military confrontation between Russia and the West carries the greater risk, which the world has not faced in decades."

