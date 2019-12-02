UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Conflict Puts Health Of 430,000 Children At Risk - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:33 PM

Ukraine Conflict Puts Health of 430,000 Children at Risk - UNICEF

Almost half a million Ukrainian children face serious risks to their health due to ongoing conflict, UNICEF said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Almost half a million Ukrainian children face serious risks to their health due to ongoing conflict, UNICEF said in a statement on Monday.

"430,000 children live with psychological wounds and need ongoing support to address the emotional trauma of growing up in a prolonged conflict," UNICEF said.

The fund's regional director Afshan Khan urged all parties to the conflict to end fighting and find a political solution.

"It is unconscionable that children in eastern Ukraine continue to go to schools with bullet holes and bomb shelters and live in neighborhoods that are intermittently shelled and littered with landmines," she said.

UNICEF noted that at least 172 children, the youngest a 1-year-old girl, have been wounded or killed due to mines or other explosive remnants of war. In addition, at least 36 attacks on schools were reported this year alone, including one facility that was damaged 15 times, it added.

So far in 2019 only 37 percent of UNICEF's emergency appeal to support children and their families in eastern Ukraine has been funded, the release noted.

Related Topics

Ukraine 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrou ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

54 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

54 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

58 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

1 hour ago

Met Police Charge One Man With Terrorism Offenses, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.