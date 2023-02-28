Ukraine Conflict Revealed Weakness of US Munitions Production Base - Pentagon Policy Chief

The United States' involvement in the Ukraine conflict revealed the weaknesses of its defense industrial base's ability to produce an adequate amount of munitions, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United States' involvement in the Ukraine conflict revealed the weaknesses of its defense industrial base's ability to produce an adequate amount of munitions, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Tuesday.

"I think what the Ukraine conflict showed is that, frankly, our defense industrial base was not at the level it needed to be to generate munitions," Kahl said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

The US is investing in replenishing its own stocks, Kahl said. The Pentagon is confident that proper investments have been made for contingencies involving Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, Kahl said.

The US is also investing to make sure it can provide Ukraine with the munitions they need, Kahl added.