Ukraine Conflict Setting in Motion Potential Vicious Circle of Inflation - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine is setting in motion a potential vicious circle of inflation and stagnation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said regarding a world body's task team report on Wednesday.

"This is setting in motion a potential vicious circle of inflation and stagnation," Guterres said during a press conference. "The report also shows that there is a direct correlation between rising food prices and social and political instability. Our world cannot afford this. We need to act now."