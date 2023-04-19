Ukraine Conflict Shows US Munitions Spending Estimates for Future Wars 'Low' - Army

The conflict in Ukraine has shown that the United States' estimates about munitions spending in any potential conflict were low, Secretary of the US Army Christine Wormuth said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

"I think one thing that the war in Ukraine has shown us is that the estimates that we have made about munitions for future conflicts are low," Wormuth told the US House Armed Services Committee. "We're also working very closely with our partners in the defense industry to increase their munitions production so that we can continue not only to help the Ukrainians but also important to replenish our own stocks.

The US Army is planning to invest $1.5 billion in its industrial base to increase the speed of ammunition production and has already awarded contracts to a range of manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, to help them ramp up production, Wormuth said.

The prototypes of the mid-range capability precision strike missile and the long-range hypersonic weapon will be in the hands of US military personnel in 2024, Wormuth added.

In March, the US Army requested $185.5 billion in funding for fiscal year 2024, while the total budget request of the Defense Department is $842 billion.