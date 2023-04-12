Close
Ukraine Conflict Takes Attention Away From 'Other Things That Matter More' - IMF Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The continuing conflict in Ukraine is taking away attention from the other issues that "matter more," International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"I have a particularly deep regret that the war in Ukraine is still going on," Georgieva said. "But it takes away attention from the work concentrated on the other things that matter more.

"

In attempting to answer the question of what may happen next, Georgieva noted that defense expenditures are going up amid a challenging economic situation.

Earlier in April, Ukraine received from the IMF the first tranche of $2.7 billion under a new financing program.

The IMF Executive board approved on March 31 a provision of $15.6 billion for Ukraine as part of a four-year loan program - the largest for the country so far and the first significant financing package for a country involved in a conflict.

