Ukraine Conflict To Not Lead To Use Of Nuclear Weapons - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ukraine Conflict to Not Lead to Use of Nuclear Weapons - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine will not become a reason for use of a nuclear weapon, unlike NATO's potential aggression against Belarus or Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"It seems to me that the war in Ukraine, a special military operation is not and will not be the reason for a nuclear strike from any side. Now, if there is NATO aggression against Belarus or Russia, which means invading our territory, then the hands are untied," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

