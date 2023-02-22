Ukraine Conflict Will Have to End With Diplomacy, Negotiations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine will have to end with diplomacy and negotiations and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy knows it too, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in an interview.

"We know, just like President Zelenskyy knows, that this war will have to end with diplomacy, it will have to end with negotiations, and right now we are focused on strengthening our Ukrainian partners, so that when (.

..) that negotiating table emerges, our Ukrainian partners have as strong a hand as possible," Price said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that the Biden administration will announce sanctions on Russian individuals later in the day for their alleged roles in the conflict against Ukraine.