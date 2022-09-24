Ukraine Conflict Will Not Be Resolved Without Russia-US Talks - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without negotiations between Russia and the United States, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I do believe that without an American-Russian agreement, without a Russian-American discussion this situation will not be resolved, whether we like it or not," Szijjarto said. "I see that in order to close this crazy situation as soon as possible, American-Russian discussions are needed."