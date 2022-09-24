UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Conflict Will Not Be Resolved Without Russia-US Talks - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Ukraine Conflict Will Not Be Resolved Without Russia-US Talks - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved without negotiations between Russia and the United States, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I do believe that without an American-Russian agreement, without a Russian-American discussion this situation will not be resolved, whether we like it or not," Szijjarto said. "I see that in order to close this crazy situation as soon as possible, American-Russian discussions are needed."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

11 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

11 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

11 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.