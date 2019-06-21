UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Constitutional Court Says Zelenskyy's Decree On Parliament's Dissolution Valid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Ukraine Constitutional Court Says Zelenskyy's Decree on Parliament's Dissolution Valid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Ukrainian Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dissolve the country's parliament in late May did not violate the constitution, presidential representative in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavsky said.

Zelenskyy dissolved the legislature and called early parliamentary elections immediately after his inauguration last month, substantiating his decision by the fact that no ruling coalition had been formed in parliament in over 30 days.

"In preparing the presidential decree on the early termination of the powers of the Verkhovna Rada [parliament] of Ukraine, the legal validity of all the provisions was verified as thoroughly as possible and there were no doubts as to the unconstitutionality of the decree as a whole or its separate provisions.

By its decision, the Constitutional Court only confirmed the validity of our legal position," Venislavsky said as quoted by the presidential press service.

The court's decision means that snap parliamentary elections will take place as scheduled, on July 21, the press service added.

