UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Contact Group To Meet Online On July 20 - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine Contact Group to Meet Online on July 20 - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), headed by the United States, will be held online on July 20, the US Department of Defense said.

On Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and discussed US military assistance to Kiev and current situation on the ground.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Reznikov also discussed the agenda for the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) to be held virtually on July 20," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The most recent meeting of the contact group on bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities was held on June 15 in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial.

It gathered defense representatives from about 50 US-allied nations. The inaugural talks in this format took place in April at the US air base Ramstein in Germany. Austin later said that similar high-level meetings would be held each month.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The US and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions and supplying arms to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Pentagon Germany Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Austin United States February April June July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.