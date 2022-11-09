Ukraine Continues Offensive Attempts Despite High Losses - Russian Military Commander

Ukraine is not stopping its offensive attempts despite high losses in manpower and equipment, but all the attacks are being suppressed by the Russian armed forces, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Ukraine is not stopping its offensive attempts despite high losses in manpower and equipment, but all the attacks are being suppressed by the Russian armed forces, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"The enemy (Ukraine) is not abandoning offensive attempts despite high losses in manpower and equipment. All its attacks are being suppressed in a timely manner, penetrations into our defense are being eliminated, and the (Russian) position along the front edge is being restored," Surovikin told Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu.