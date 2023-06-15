Ukraine Continues Offensive Attempts in 3 Directions in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Ukraine continued offensive attempts in South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total losses of Ukrainian military in these areas (South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions) during the past day amounted to 155 military, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, one French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery gun, as well as D-30 and Msta-B howitzers," the ministry said.

The ministry added that two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed near the settlement of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region and near the village of Novoselivske in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).