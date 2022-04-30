UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Continues To Block Foreign Ships In Its Waters - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Ukraine Continues to Block Foreign Ships in Its Waters - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Ukraine continues to block foreign ships, creating a threat of shelling in its internal waters and territorial sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia is taking measures to ensure civil navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov seas. Every day a humanitarian corridor is opened, which is a safe lane for the movement of ships," he said in an interview with Xinhua.

"However, the Ukrainian side continues to block foreign ships, creating a threat of shelling in its internal waters and territorial sea," he said.

"Moreover, units of the Ukrainian Navy have planted mines on the coast, in port waters and territorial waters. These explosive devices are detached from anchor cables and drift into the open sea, which is why they pose a serious danger to both navies and for the port infrastructure of the Black Sea," he added.

