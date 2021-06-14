UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Continues To Deploy Personnel, Military Equipment To Donbas - Putin

Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ukraine Continues to Deploy Personnel, Military Equipment to Donbas - Putin

Ukraine has never stopped deploying its troops and military equipment to the conflict zone in Donbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Ukraine has never stopped deploying its troops and military equipment to the conflict zone in Donbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"Ukraine itself constantly - and I think is still doing that - kept bringing personnel and military equipment to the conflict area in the southeast of Ukraine, Donbass," Putin said.

