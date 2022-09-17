UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Continues To Push For Patriot Air-Defense Missiles, F-16s Behind Scenes - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Ukraine Continues to Push for Patriot Air-Defense Missiles, F-16s Behind Scenes - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Ukraine continues to push the United States to provide it with Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighter jets behind the scenes despite ending public calls for the weapons, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with discussions.

Washington and Kiev are in talks about what weapons the United States could provide to help Ukrainian forces amid Russia's special military operation, including Patriot systems, F-18 jets and Gray Eagle drones, the report said on Friday, citing Ukrainian government, Pentagon officials and defense industry executives.

Advisors to Ukrainian's Volodymyr Zelenskyy have led the campaign to tone down Kiev's calls for the air defense system and fighter jets. The Biden administration encouraged Ukraine to focus more on its immediate needs for their ongoing counteroffensive, the report said.

The relative scarcity of the Patriot surface-to-air missile systems make it challenging to provide them to Ukraine, according to the report. The Pentagon is also concerned about the challenge the F-16's complex maintenance needs could pose to Ukraine, the report said.

However, US officials continue to discuss whether to deliver Patriots to Ukraine in the longer term, the report said.

Complex systems such as the F-16 jets are likely to be delivered once the conflict is over, the report added, citing a congressional staffer with knowledge of talks.

The Biden administration has given approximately $15.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since taking office, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), ammunition, armored vehicles, drones and other military equipment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vehicles Kiev Eagle United States Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

4 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

4 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

4 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

4 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

4 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.