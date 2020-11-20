Ukraine Could Replace Ambassador to Washington With Ex-Finance Minister - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Ukraine could replace its current ambassador to the United States with former Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia news outlet reported on Friday, citing sources in the presidential office and Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the month, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was determined by major media outlets to be the projected winner of the US presidential election that took place on November 3. However, the official results are yet to be declared and incumbent Donald Trump has been disputing the results.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet, the ambassador change is said to have been proposed by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, with Markarova being chosen due to the International Monetary Fund's positive view toward her.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is said to be skeptical of such an appointment, saying that with Biden's victory, Washington would be returning to the classic way of doing things and Markarova was not a classic diplomat.

The current US ambassador to Washington is Volodymyr Yelchenko, who was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December 2019.

Markarova served as the finance minister from 2018-2020. She was one of two ministers who kept their offices after the 2019 presidential election.