UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Could Replace Ambassador To Washington With Ex-Finance Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine Could Replace Ambassador to Washington With Ex-Finance Minister - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Ukraine could replace its current ambassador to the United States with former Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia news outlet reported on Friday, citing sources in the presidential office and Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the month, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was determined by major media outlets to be the projected winner of the US presidential election that took place on November 3. However, the official results are yet to be declared and incumbent Donald Trump has been disputing the results.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet, the ambassador change is said to have been proposed by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, with Markarova being chosen due to the International Monetary Fund's positive view toward her.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is said to be skeptical of such an appointment, saying that with Biden's victory, Washington would be returning to the classic way of doing things and Markarova was not a classic diplomat.

The current US ambassador to Washington is Volodymyr Yelchenko, who was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in December 2019.

Markarova served as the finance minister from 2018-2020. She was one of two ministers who kept their offices after the 2019 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Washington Trump Same United States November December 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

8 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

19 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

19 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

19 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

19 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.