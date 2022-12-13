UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Counts On France To Continue Military, Financial Assistance - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday discussed energy equipment supplies to Kiev with his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, and expressed hope that Paris would continue its military and financial assistance.

"I called on the French government to join the plan for Ukraine's rapid restoration. In this context, we discussed assistance in the power equipment supply. We hope that France will continue its military and financial support," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid.

Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In November, French media reported that France was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers to Ukraine and up to 12 additional Caesar howitzers that had been originally produced for Denmark.

