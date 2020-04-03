UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Counts On Receiving $165Mln From UN To Fight COVID-19 - President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:02 PM

Ukraine Counts on Receiving $165Mln From UN to Fight COVID-19 - President

Ukraine expects to receive $165 million in UN funding as part of a global initiative to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Ukraine expects to receive $165 million in UN funding as part of a global initiative to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president had a phone conversion with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss the UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan to assist countries struggling with the virus.

"It is important for Ukraine to receive financial support under this Plan in the amount of USD 165 million," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that Kiev and the International Monetary Fund will ink a memorandum on the expanded program, which is said to bring Ukraine $8 billion from the fund.

"We are in constant dialogue with the International Monetary Fund. We are confident that in the coming weeks we will reach a full understanding and sign a memorandum on the expanded program. In parallel, we are negotiating with the World Bank and other partners on financing in these difficult times," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, there are 804 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including 20 fatalities, and 13 recoveries.

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations Ukraine Kiev United States Dollars From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Khan exposes ruling BJP leader’s approach of ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus: US says small business aid will start ..

5 minutes ago

Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches ..

44 minutes ago

ADB warns global cost of virus could top $4 trilli ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Organization, hit by virus, tries to delay l ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.