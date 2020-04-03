Ukraine Counts on Receiving $165Mln From UN to Fight COVID-19 - President

Ukraine expects to receive $165 million in UN funding as part of a global initiative to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Ukraine expects to receive $165 million in UN funding as part of a global initiative to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president had a phone conversion with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss the UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan to assist countries struggling with the virus.

"It is important for Ukraine to receive financial support under this Plan in the amount of USD 165 million," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader expressed hope that Kiev and the International Monetary Fund will ink a memorandum on the expanded program, which is said to bring Ukraine $8 billion from the fund.

"We are in constant dialogue with the International Monetary Fund. We are confident that in the coming weeks we will reach a full understanding and sign a memorandum on the expanded program. In parallel, we are negotiating with the World Bank and other partners on financing in these difficult times," Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian Health Ministry, there are 804 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including 20 fatalities, and 13 recoveries.