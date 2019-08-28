Ukraine court orders release of Russia journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A Ukrainian court on Wednesday ordered the release of a journalist working for Russian state media pending a trial for "high treason", his lawyer told AFP.

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, a journalist at Russia's RIA Novosti state news agency, has been in custody for 15 months and his release on bail comes as Moscow and Kiev discuss a possible prisoner swap.