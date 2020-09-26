UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Crash Survivor Dies As Toll Climbs To 26

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:06 PM

Ukraine crash survivor dies as toll climbs to 26

One of the two survivors of a Ukrainian military plane crash died in hospital as the death toll climbed to 26 on Saturday after three more bodies were found

Chuguiv (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :One of the two survivors of a Ukrainian military plane crash died in hospital as the death toll climbed to 26 on Saturday after three more bodies were found.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the scene of the tragedy near the eastern city of Kharkiv where an Antonov-26 transport plane carrying 20 young cadets and seven crew members crashed Friday evening.

The plane burst into flames on landing around two kilometres (more than one mile) from Chuguiv military air base. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after an hour.

Twenty-two were confirmed dead and two people survived. On Saturday three more bodies were found and one of the two survivors died in hospital.

"Ukraine has lost 26 worthy sons," Zelensky posted on Facebook, declaring Saturday a day of mourning.

"Twenty five died on the spot," he said, adding one more cadet died in hospital from extensive burns.

"It is difficult to find words to express the pain of this loss." Zelensky said the cause of the crash should be quickly established and called for an "objective" investigation.

Ukraine's SBU security service said the plane was performing a training flight but the cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University were not involved in piloting it.

The security service, citing preliminary information, said the pilot reported an engine failure and seven minutes later the plane hit the ground.

Defence Minister Andriy Taran said "the plane likely caught the ground with its wing" and then caught fire.

"Everything went according to plan: the plane was performing a training flight for cadets," he was quoted as saying by the defence ministry.

He said the instructor was at the wheel and cadets took turns to sit next to the pilot.

Taran said the plane was made in 1977 but was in a good condition.

A number of foreign leaders including Polish President Andrzej Duda, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed their condolences.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Prime Minister Ukraine Facebook Died Young Kharkiv Justin Trudeau From Top

Recent Stories

Two die, six injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of auto thieves, recovers stolen ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar, Islamabad advance in Twenty20 Blind Cric ..

5 minutes ago

PGMEA new office-bearers

5 minutes ago

Primary schools to reopen soon

5 minutes ago

77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.