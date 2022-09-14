Creditors of Ukraine have agreed to suspend the nation's debt service through the end of 2023, the US Treasury said on Wednesday

"Today, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, including the United States, concluded a Memorandum of Understanding to implement Ukraine's request for a coordinated suspension of debt service through the end of 2023," the Treasury said in a statement.

Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen said that the move will allow the government of Ukraine to "direct additional resources toward its domestic needs and the welfare of the Ukrainian people" amid Russia's special military operation.

Yellen also urged other creditors to take similar measures to support Ukraine.