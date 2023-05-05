UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis Impossible To Resolve While West Wants To Preserve Hegemony - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Ukraine Crisis Impossible to Resolve While West Wants to Preserve Hegemony - Lavrov

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the Ukraine crisis is impossible to resolve while the West intends to uphold its global dominance.

"Without solving the main geopolitical problem, which is the West's desire to preserve its hegemony, to dictate to everyone and everything its will, it is impossible to resolve any crises either in Ukraine or in other parts of the world," Lavrov said at a SCO foreign ministers summit in India.

He also noted that that freezing the frontline in Donbas cannot be a solution to the ongoing conflict, as the issue is more complex.

"We see a growing understanding that these problems cannot be reconciled only by settling on the line of contact in Donbas, as some want to freeze that line and, then, begin to think about how to live afterwards," the minister said.

Additionally, Lavrov reiterated that Moscow had never given up on resolving the problems which were created by the US and its satellites' intention to turn Ukraine into a weapon against Russia.

From May 4-5, Lavrov is taking part in the summit of SCO foreign ministers in the Indian state of Goa.

