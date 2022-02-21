UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis Must Not Overshadow Humanitarian Needs Of Civilians - Red Cross

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Ukraine Crisis Must Not Overshadow Humanitarian Needs of Civilians - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik that Ukraine's increasing humanitarian needs should not be overshadowed amid the ongoing developments in the breakaway region of Donbas.

"The existing and growing humanitarian needs must not be overlooked or forgotten as Ukraine once more is in the global headlines. It is ICRC's 10th largest operation worldwide (out of 100 places we work), with a budget of more than 73 million CHF ($79.9 million) in 2021 and over 615 staff members in six offices across Ukraine on either side of the line of contact," the delegation said.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and the elderly, to the Rostov region began late last week.

