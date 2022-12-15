UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis One Element Of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago - Nebenzya

December 15, 2022

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago - Nebenzya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The crisis in Ukraine represents only one part of the overall, "multidimensional" crisis of the international system that began forming gradually between two and three decades ago, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian crisis is just one of the elements of this multidimensional crisis. And this is the systemic crisis, the preconditions of which were formed gradually over the course of two or three decades," Nebenzya said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The Russian ambassador accused NATO and the collective West of attempting to use the situation in Ukraine to serve their own interests and that the West is trying to expand its interests towards more regions in the world.

Nebenzya also said that the majority of countries will benefit from a multi-polar United Nations-centric world, where all decisions are based on mutual respect and discussions take place without blackmail and attempts of domination by a world hegemon.

