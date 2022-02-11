(@FahadShabbir)

The current crisis in Ukraine was clearly foreseeable after the return to the State Department's high ranks of Victoria Nuland, who made headlines passing out cookies at the Maidan protests, in addition to President Joe Biden's need for a distraction from domestic problems, former White House adviser Gwenyth Todd told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The current crisis in Ukraine was clearly foreseeable after the return to the State Department's high ranks of Victoria Nuland, who made headlines passing out cookies at the Maidan protests, in addition to President Joe Biden's need for a distraction from domestic problems, former White House adviser Gwenyth Todd told Sputnik.

Nuland in her current role as US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs has involved herself in yet another crisis in Ukraine in a colorful way. In January, amid efforts to push Berlin to reduce dependence on Russian energy, she told reporters it would be better if Nord Steam 2 delivers vodka instead of gas.

"This stoush over Ukraine was absolutely predictable with Nuland's promotion to Under Secretary and the domestic problems Biden is facing requiring a foreign crisis for distraction," Todd said.

Todd, who served on the White House National Security Council as Director for Europe and the middle East, also reminded how in 2014, as US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, Nuland "got caught red-handed meddling in Ukrainian politics."

Todd said she was shocked that Nuland kept her post during the Obama administration after audio leaked of her saying "F*** the EU" in a call with another US official as they discussed who they wanted to fill posts in a future government in Kiev.

The former White House aide said she did not mean to minimize the seriousness of the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border but said the timing of the crisis is partly due to the "glaring elephant in the room in the form of Ms. Nuland and her history."

The Ukraine crisis has escalated just as Biden's poll numbers have sunk to historic lows largely driven by voter dissatisfaction with inflation and the pandemic.

Todd said Biden can conveniently "turn up the heat" in Ukraine when necessary to serve US domestic political interests, although he fails to realize the extent to which most Americans care.

"While it may make many people cry 'The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,' most would not offer their lives to defend The Ukraine," Todd said.

Earlier this week, attesting to Nuland's assessment, a Morning Consult poll revealed that two out of three Americans surveyed could not find Ukraine on a map.

Moreover, she added, common sense would suggest Moscow does not want to conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine because it would do to Russia what other ill-advised past US foreign forays have done to the United States.

Todd also wondered what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot.

"Seriously, if the Russians had interfered like this in Canada, the US would be apoplectic," she said.

The former White House official also warned that Biden should be careful because the distraction strategy could backfire politically.

"Meanwhile, if the Ukraine situation becomes the dominant focus of US policy in the longer term, I suspect the Republicans will benefit tremendously," Todd said.

The US and its allies have deployed more troops to Europe in recent weeks while accusing Russia of preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has not only denied the allegations but has accused the West of stoking these fears to justify sending the arms and forces in the first place.