UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis Pushes US Inflation To New Four-decade High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Ukraine crisis pushes US inflation to new four-decade high

US inflation continued to surge in March, sending the consumer price index (CPI) up 8.5 percent over the past 12 months, its largest increase in more than four decades, the Labor Department said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :US inflation continued to surge in March, sending the consumer price index (CPI) up 8.5 percent over the past 12 months, its largest increase in more than four decades, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Compared to February, prices climbed 1.2 percent, in line with analysts' forecasts, though "core" CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.

3 percent, less than expected.

The report was the first to fully encompass the shock caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West's sanctions against Moscow, which have caused energy and food prices to spike worldwide.

US gasoline prices soared 18.3 percent in the month, accounting for about half the increase in overall CPI.

Total energy prices increased 11 percent compared to February, which included a 22.3 percent jump in fuel oil prices, the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Price February March

Recent Stories

US Cannot Confirm Use of Chemical Agents in Mariup ..

US Cannot Confirm Use of Chemical Agents in Mariupol - Defense Official

3 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister takes notice of water theft

Irrigation minister takes notice of water theft

3 minutes ago
 PFA confiscates 3,708 litre spurious drinks

PFA confiscates 3,708 litre spurious drinks

3 minutes ago
 China Sends 40,000 Health Workers to Shanghai Amid ..

China Sends 40,000 Health Workers to Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Health Co ..

3 minutes ago
 DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment c ..

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment cell

6 minutes ago
 Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing ..

Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing Bucha Fake

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.