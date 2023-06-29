Open Menu

Ukraine Crisis To Endure Until West Ends Aggressive Posture - Nicaraguan Foreign Minister

Published June 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States and the West, who provoked Russia over Ukraine, must want to end the aggression to resolve the conflict, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"There needs to be a will from the US and West, who are the ones that have provoked Russia, because they want to destabilize it," Moncada said when asked what could end the conflict in Ukraine. "They need to end that position of aggression."

Moncada also said demilitarizing Ukraine and ending neo-fascism are required to resolve the conflict.

Nicaragua has also sent a message of support Moscow conveying solidarity regarding this weekend's mutiny orchestrated by the Wagner group, he added.

Moscow has announced that the State Duma will hold from September 30 to October 2 a large international parliamentary conference where officials from Nicaragua are expected to attend.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visited Latin America - including Nicaragua - earlier this year. His visits resulted in a number of agreements in various areas of cooperation, but above all served to solidify the political consensus on the need to recalibrate the balance of power in Latin America, which historically has been on the side of Washington.

