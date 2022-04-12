Ukraine Crisis to Have Knock-On Effects on Global Supply Chains - Federal Reserve Governor

The secondary impacts of the conflict in Ukraine are likely to have knock-on effects on the global supply chains, US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The secondary impacts of the conflict in Ukraine are likely to have knock-on effects on the global supply chains, US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

"There are also likely to be some knock-on effects for global supply chains as Europe, for instance, takes on board this large shock to natural gas prices that can be expected to both affect demand and supply, and that can have some knock-on effects here," Brainard said.

Escalating or prolonging the conflict would make more significant the risks posed by inflation and decreased economic activity, Brainard added.

Brainard addressed the issue of rising inflation in the United States that the Biden administration attributes largely to the situation in Ukraine and to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic measures.

The Federal Reserve hopes to bring down the US inflation rates to 2% over time, Brainard said.