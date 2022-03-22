UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis To Have 'Quite Limited' Effect On World Economy - IMF's Gopinath

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Ukraine Crisis to Have 'Quite Limited' Effect on World Economy - IMF's Gopinath

The Ukraine conflict will have a "quite limited" effect on the global economy, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Ukraine conflict will have a "quite limited" effect on the global economy, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

"I think effect on the rest of the world would be quite limited," Gopinath said during a virtual conversation.

