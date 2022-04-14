Ukraine Crisis to Lower Growth Forecasts of 143 Economies, or 86% of World GDP - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Ukraine conflict will downgrade forecasts for 143 economies this year, which collectively make up 86% of the world's GDP, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"Fortunately, for most countries, growth will still remain in positive territory. That said the impact of the war will contribute to forecast downgrades for 143 economies this year, accounting for 86% of global GDP," Georgieva said.

The IMF projects further downgrade in global growth for both 2022 and 2023, she added.