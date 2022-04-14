UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crisis To Lower Growth Forecasts Of 143 Economies, Or 86% Of World GDP - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Ukraine Crisis to Lower Growth Forecasts of 143 Economies, or 86% of World GDP - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Ukraine conflict will downgrade forecasts for 143 economies this year, which collectively make up 86% of the world's GDP, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"Fortunately, for most countries, growth will still remain in positive territory. That said the impact of the war will contribute to forecast downgrades for 143 economies this year, accounting for 86% of global GDP," Georgieva said.

The IMF projects further downgrade in global growth for both 2022 and 2023, she added.

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

14 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

14 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

18 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

18 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.