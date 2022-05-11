Ukraine Crisis Will Be Resolved Diplomatically But US Sees No Russian Interest - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States believes that the situation between Ukraine and Russia will be resolved diplomatically but currently sees no Russian interest in peace talks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We certainly believe that this will be resolved through a diplomatic process and a diplomatic solution... We don't see a sign from the Russians that they are open to or eager to engage in those discussions," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked whether the US believes peace talks with a ceasefire in place could be productive.