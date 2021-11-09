UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Criticised After Closure Of English-language Paper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 10:23 PM

Ukraine criticised after closure of English-language paper

Several Western embassies in Ukraine on Tuesday criticised the closure of the country's oldest English-language newspaper, whose reporters accused its oligarch owner of limiting editorial freedom

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Several Western embassies in Ukraine on Tuesday criticised the closure of the country's oldest English-language newspaper, whose reporters accused its oligarch owner of limiting editorial freedom.

The Kyiv Post shut down on Monday after 26 years of existence, with its journalists releasing a joint statement saying they were notified of being "immediately fired".

"Yesterday was a sad day for Ukrainian media," the US Embassy said on Twitter, adding that the Kyiv Post has been "one Ukraine's most important independent media voices in any language".

British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said she was "surprised by the "sudden decision to close the Kyiv Post".

"Not a good day for free media," she added in a tweet.

The EU's envoy in Kiev, Matti Maasikas, said the Kyiv Post was "the first English-speaking source for most foreigners -- something Ukraine now risks losing, with consequences".

The newspaper was bought by construction tycoon Adnan Kivan three years ago. On Monday, he released a statement saying the publication will close immediately "for a short time".

But its staff said the move was aimed at "getting rid of inconvenient, fair and honest journalists".

While Ukraine has a more pluralistic media landscape than most of its ex-Soviet neighbours, journalists have raised concerns over the influence of oligarchs on their work and have often been the target of attacks.

Ukraine ranks 97th out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom ranking run by Reporters Without Borders.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Twitter Kiev Post Media Sad

Recent Stories

Hundreds of migrants trapped in Belarus-Poland bor ..

Hundreds of migrants trapped in Belarus-Poland border standoff

48 seconds ago
 Poland's Accusations Against Belarus of Border Cri ..

Poland's Accusations Against Belarus of Border Crisis Unfounded - Belarus Defens ..

3 minutes ago
 COAS lauds HIT efforts to attain self-reliance thr ..

COAS lauds HIT efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern ..

3 minutes ago
 COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' o ..

COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments

3 minutes ago
 Biden Extends National Emergency on Iran, Says Rel ..

Biden Extends National Emergency on Iran, Says Relations 'Not Yet Normalized' - ..

3 minutes ago
 US House Speaker Urges COP26 to Advance Gender Equ ..

US House Speaker Urges COP26 to Advance Gender Equality in Climate Action

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.