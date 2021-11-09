Ukraine criticised after closure of English-language paper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Several Western embassies in Ukraine on Tuesday criticised the closure of the country's oldest English-language newspaper, whose reporters accused its oligarch owner of limiting editorial freedom.

The Kyiv Post shut down on Monday after 26 years of existence, with its journalists releasing a joint statement saying they were notified of being "immediately fired".

"Yesterday was a sad day for Ukrainian media," the US Embassy said on Twitter, adding that the Kyiv Post has been "one Ukraine's most important independent media voices in any language".

British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said she was "surprised by the "sudden decision to close the Kyiv Post".

"Not a good day for free media," she added in a tweet.

The EU's envoy in Kiev, Matti Maasikas, said the Kyiv Post was "the first English-speaking source for most foreigners -- something Ukraine now risks losing, with consequences".

The newspaper was bought by construction tycoon Adnan Kivan three years ago. On Monday, he released a statement saying the publication will close immediately "for a short time".

But its staff said the move was aimed at "getting rid of inconvenient, fair and honest journalists".

While Ukraine has a more pluralistic media landscape than most of its ex-Soviet neighbours, journalists have raised concerns over the influence of oligarchs on their work and have often been the target of attacks.

Ukraine ranks 97th out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom ranking run by Reporters Without Borders.