UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Crossed 'Red Line' After Banning Air Traffic With Belarus - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:37 PM

Ukraine Crossed 'Red Line' After Banning Air Traffic With Belarus - Lukashenko

Ukraine has crossed a "red line" in its relations with Belarus after it banned air traffic between the two countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Ukraine has crossed a "red line" in its relations with Belarus after it banned air traffic between the two countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Political relations are at a very low level.

And the red line was crossed here when Ukraine banned air traffic with us even before the European Union did it. For what? How come you could make this decision, to take everything away ... everything we did for Ukraine," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Traffic Belarus

Recent Stories

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of l ..

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: M ..

Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: Mian Zahid Hussain

11 minutes ago
 FESCO issue shutdown program

FESCO issue shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's di ..

Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's disease: study

1 minute ago
 Exports increase by 16.44 percent in July

Exports increase by 16.44 percent in July

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka receives another batch of Sinopharm vacc ..

Sri Lanka receives another batch of Sinopharm vaccines

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.