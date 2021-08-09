Ukraine Crossed 'Red Line' After Banning Air Traffic With Belarus - Lukashenko

Ukraine has crossed a "red line" in its relations with Belarus after it banned air traffic between the two countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"Political relations are at a very low level.

And the red line was crossed here when Ukraine banned air traffic with us even before the European Union did it. For what? How come you could make this decision, to take everything away ... everything we did for Ukraine," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.