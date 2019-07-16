UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Currently Has No Intention To Appoint Ambassador To Russia - Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to appoint the country's ambassador to Russia, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Vadym Prystaiko said Tuesday

"Everything remains in the condition in which it is.

It [the Ukrainian embassy in Russia] is led by Ukraine's charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia. The level is the same in Ukraine. That is, the Russian embassy is led by Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Ukraine," Prystaiko said at a briefing.

