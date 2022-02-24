Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Zelenskyy

UrduPoint.com

Kiev is terminating diplomatic relations with Moscow amid Russia's military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Kiev is terminating diplomatic relations with Moscow amid Russia's military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said in a televised address.

The Ukrainian authorities will inform the press on how the situation unfolds every hour, he said.

While speaking, Zelenskyy switched to the Russian language to address "Russian people."

"I know that this information is absolutely not shown on your tv channels, a lot of things are blocked in social networks. But blocking is evil, ... it is impossible to block history," he said, before switching back to the Ukrainian language.

