Ukraine, Czech Republic to Make Soviet-Era Houses More Energy-Efficient - Deputy Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy efficiency, including the modernization of apartment buildings that were "inherited" from the Soviet times, said Yaroslav Demchenkov, deputy minister of energy of Ukraine.

"We have agreed with our Czech colleagues to strengthen cooperation in the field of oil transportation, the development of the gas transportation system, improving energy efficiency and reducing the energy dependence of our economies," Demchenkov said, as quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Energy on Friday.

The deputy minister noted that while both Ukraine and the Czech Republic "inherited" a lot of Soviet-era buildings that do not meet modern energy-saving requirements, the Czech Republic has upgraded many of its apartment buildings to make them more energy efficient.

Prague's experience with these upgrades presents "opportunities for cooperation," the deputy minister said, as Ukraine is planning to upgrade more than 450,000 dwellings within the next six years.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the country is fully ready for the heating season. This year, for the first time in Ukraine, prices for heat and hot water will be set by local governments. The deregulation is part of a wider set of gas market reforms which could bring the country closer to integration with the European gas market.